Poké Motion, which originated as a food truck serving the tri-state area, will hold a grand opening for its new restaurant in Harrison at 213 Harrison Ave. on Friday, Dec. 13.

The eatery will specialize in Poké, a Hawaiian dish consisting of rice, diced raw fish, and vegetables. Poké Motion's particular spin on the dish includes the offering of protein such as raw fish, chicken, shrimp, or chickpeas, as well as an assortment of vegetables and fruit.

The restaurant also tops its bowls with its signature sauces, some of which include miso ginger, cilantro lime, peanut saté, and "Nice Tasty" sauce.

According to its website, Poké Motion uses all gluten-free ingredients besides its noodle base.

If this all perks your interest, the food truck's Yelp page has garnered plenty of praise:

"My wife and I were blown away by how delicious their Poke was. We had Poke in Hawaii and thought we'd have to fly 5,000 miles to enjoy great poke, but happily we were wrong!" wrote reviewer Arthur G. in a five-star review, which continued: "Yesterday my wife had the tuna poke and I tried and loved his sate chicken with peanut sauce, it was so delicious that I can't wait to find out where his Poke Motion Food Truck will be parked this weekend!"

Another reviewer, Sharon A., wrote: "I'm following this truck wherever it goes...Loved the ahi tuna poke bowl. Everything is fresh and delicious."

During the restaurant's grand opening, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the eatery will give out free samples. Additionally, every tenth bowl will be free, and 10 percent will be taken off every order through the weekend.

