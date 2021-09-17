Harrison's Lucia Sampietro Girande, 57, Had Just Started Career In Public Health

Lucia Sampietro Girande died on Monday, Sept. 13.

The only child of Elena and Pierluigi Sampietro, Lucia was born on Oct. 18, 1963, and grew up in Harrison. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and then spread her wings and flew to California. There she spent many years living in the beautiful hills of Santa Cruz studying traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture.

She flew even further to Dunedin, New Zealand, where she raised her daughter, Clarissa, and had a thriving women’s clinic. Lucia used acupuncture to treat many ailments and reproductive challenges.

In 2016, she returned to the United States to care for her ailing parents, making a momentous decision to give up the successful practice she had built from scratch. Back in New York, Lucia enrolled at New York University and graduated with a Master of Public Health in 2020. Upon graduation, she accepted a position with NYU Global Institute of Public Health.

Unfortunately, her career in public health was short-lived. She bravely fought metastatic breast cancer for many months with incredible strength and courage.

Lucia is survived by her 22-year-old daughter Clarissa; her uncle Joe D’Aloia; first cousins Karen Legotte Langdon, Thomas Legotte, Lenny Ligotti, Denis D’Aloia, Vicky Maida, Linda Holmes, Patricia Jordan and Joseph Reilly.

May she rest in peace.

Obituary contributed by the family.

