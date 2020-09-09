Westchester Man Indicted For Murdering Sister During Family Argument

A 51-year-old man has been indicted for murder in a shooting outside their home during a family argument over the summer in Westchester.

Jeffrey Hirschorn was indicted and charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after shooting his sister on Friday, July 3 in Yonkers, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. announced on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Hirschorn and his sister, Leslie Hirschorn, 54, lived with their elderly mother on Oakland Avenue in Yonkers, where they were involved in a verbal dispute on the front lawn of their shared home, according to the indictment.

Scarpino said that the dispute escalated to violence when Hirschorn took out a handgun and a struggle ensued.

Hirschhorn allegedly pointed the handgun at his sister and fired once, striking her in the neck, resulting in her death.

Hirschorn remained at the scene following the shooting and police recovered an illegal .38 caliber revolver.

Their elderly mother was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but was unharmed in the incident.

“This is another tragedy where a family dispute turned fatal because a gun was in the mix,” Scarpino said in a statement following the shooting. “Another Westchester family has lost a loved one and we are saddened for them and the entire community.

“I remind everyone, if you believe a person may be in danger of hurting themselves or others and has access to guns, you can call your local police or my office to get help,” Scarpino added. “The courts can direct police to remove those weapons using an Extreme Risk Protection Order under New York’s Red Flag Law. Let us help you stay safe.”

Hirschorn was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

