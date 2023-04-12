Officer Awarded For Pulling Woman To Safety From I-287 Overpass In Harrison

A police officer in Westchester is being recognized for his quick action that ensured the safety of a woman who had put herself in a dangerous situation on a highway overpass.

Officer Michael Basciano of the Harrison Police Department has been named Officer of the Month for April in recognition of his "quick actions and bravery" that led to the woman's rescue in February of 2023, the department said on social media.

On the day of the incident, Monday, Feb. 27, Basciano responded to the Interstate 287 overpass at White Plains Avenue in West Harrison and found a young woman sitting on a wall over the interstate's westbound traffic.

Basciano then quickly moved to make sure the woman was not harmed by putting himself in a precarious situation and was able to pull her to safety, police said.

"Thank you Officer Basciano for risking your personal safety to save a young woman from a dangerous situation!" the department said.

