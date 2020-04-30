ID Released For Fatal Westchester Shooting Victim As Suspect Remains At Large

A shooter is on the loose after fatally shooting a 28-year-old man in Westchester, according to officials.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, Mount Vernon resident Kayshawn Smith suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex on Millington Avenue, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said. His injuries were fatal.

The shooter has not been identified. Patterson-Howard noted that the investigation into the fatal shooting is open and active. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510 or submitting a tip to 847411 by texting “MVPD” in the body of the text, followed by the tip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.