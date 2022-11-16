Graduate Of Purchase College Nominated For 2 Grammy Awards

A graduate of a college in Westchester has been nominated for two major Grammy Awards.

Samara Joy, who graduated from Purchase College in 2021, has been nominated for both Best New Artist and Best New Jazz Vocal Album for her second album, Linger Awhile, according to an announcement by the college from Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Joy is known for introducing a younger generation to jazz standards through her albums and on Tik Tok, where she has over 196k followers, according to Purchase College officials.

Additionally, in February 2022, Joy appeared on the TODAY show performing her song "Stardust" from her self-titled first album, officials said. She also appeared on the show in September.

Joy previously won the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, an award also known as "the Sassy," according to the college.

The 2023 Grammys will air on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.