COVID-19: School In Westchester Goes Remote Due To Outbreak Of Cases

Another school in Westchester was forced to go remote as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to rise among students and staff.

In Mount Vernon, district officials announced that the Lincoln Elementary School was going remote temporarily due to an outbreak of the infection as the virus spreads across the region.

The move comes as many districts in the Hudson Valley have been forced to transition to distance learning models as New York contends with the holiday surge of the virus.

According to health officials, the Hudson Valley's seven-day average percentage of positive test results rose from 4.59 percent on Monday, Dec. 13, up to 4.65 percent the following day, rising to 5.02 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Since the fall semester began, there have been a total of 260 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff, including 113 in the past 14 days and 81 in the past week. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the district reported 13 new infections out of 114 tests that were administered.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.