Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult In Westchester

An alert has been issued for a missing adult who may be in a vulnerable state and in need of medical attention in Westchester.

The Yonkers Police Department issued a warning for 37-year-old Elizabeth Campbell, who suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, engages in self-harm, and may be in need of medical attention.

Police said that Campbell was last seen in the area of Riverdale Avenue wearing a maroon bubble jacket with green leggings.

Campbell was described as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900 or 911, referencing case number 20142931.

