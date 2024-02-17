Man Caught On Parkway In Harrison With Illegally-Possessed Pistol Gets Years In Prison

New York City resident Jose Valle was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 16 to seven years in state prison for illegal gun possession, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, on Dec. 28, 2022, authorities pulled Valle over on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison during a routine traffic stop. He then tried fleeing before police eventually arrested him and found him with a 9mm pistol loaded with seven bullets that was recovered from his pant leg.

Because Valle had prior felony convictions, it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Valle later pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Oct. 12, 2023. In addition to his sentence, he will have to serve five years of post-release supervision.

"Today’s sentence is another example of my unwavering commitment to removing dangerous weapons and those who illegally possess them from our streets," Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said of the sentencing.

