Man, 55, Nabbed For 'Lewd Conduct' Visible To Drivers On I-684 In Harrison: Nysp

An Orange County man was apprehended following a police search for a suspect who engaged in lewd conduct seen by numerous other drivers on Interstate 684 in Westchester, authorities said. 

Reyes-Marquez was stopped on I-684 Southbound in Harrison near mile marker 0.5, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Newburgh resident Jose M. Reyes-Marquez, 55, was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 20 after a public lewdness investigation in Westchester, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, May 21. 

The events leading to Reyes-Marquez's arrest began at around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday when troopers responded to a "Be on the lookout" alert regarding a suspect vehicle on I-684 connected to the public lewdness incidents. 

Authorities eventually found Reyes-Marquez driving south on I-684 in Harrison and stopped him. 

State Police said Reyes-Marquez had previously been observed engaging in lewd conduct visible to passing motorists on multiple occasions while driving on I-684. 

He was charged with two counts of public lewdness and issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bedford Court on Wednesday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. 

More specific details about Reyes-Marquez's alleged conduct were not made public by police. 

