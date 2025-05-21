Man, 55, Nabbed For 'Lewd Conduct' Visible To Drivers On I-684 In Harrison: Nysp

Newburgh resident Jose M. Reyes-Marquez, 55, was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 20 after a public lewdness investigation in Westchester, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, May 21.

The events leading to Reyes-Marquez's arrest began at around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday when troopers responded to a "Be on the lookout" alert regarding a suspect vehicle on I-684 connected to the public lewdness incidents.

Authorities eventually found Reyes-Marquez driving south on I-684 in Harrison and stopped him.

State Police said Reyes-Marquez had previously been observed engaging in lewd conduct visible to passing motorists on multiple occasions while driving on I-684.

He was charged with two counts of public lewdness and issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bedford Court on Wednesday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m.

More specific details about Reyes-Marquez's alleged conduct were not made public by police.

