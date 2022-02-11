This NY Hotel Ranks No. 1 In US In New Report

A New York hotel was ranked the best in the country in a new TripAdvisor report.

Mint House at 70 Pine, located in New York City, was ranked first in the travel website's 2021 list of the top 25 hotels in the United States.

The hotel is known for its modern design and offers amenities including a golf simulator, and a bowling alley, according to the hotel's website.

Mint House has received a 5/5 rating from its 998 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Another New York hotel also made the ranking of the top hotels:

The Roxbury: Contemporary Catskill Lodging, located in Delaware County, was ranked 17th by TripAdvisor.

Read the full list here.

