Lane, Ramp Closures To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale: Here's Where

The lane reductions and closures will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 28 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

The following closures are scheduled for these nights:

One lane of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway will close between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) and Exit 14 (North Street);

The northbound ramps to Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) will close.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and to follow posted detours.

The closures are to facilitate construction work, weather permitting.

