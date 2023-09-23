Light Rain 56°

Lane, Ramp Closures To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale: Here's Where

A series of lane reductions and ramp closures are expected to slow traffic on a parkway in Westchester for several nights. 

Part of the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale between Exits 12 and 14 will soon be affected by lane reductions and ramp closures.
Ben Crnic
The lane reductions and closures will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 28  between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

The following closures are scheduled for these nights: 

  • One lane of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway will close between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) and Exit 14 (North Street);
  • The northbound ramps to Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) will close.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and to follow posted detours. 

The closures are to facilitate construction work, weather permitting. 

