Interstate 684 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Exit 1 (Interstate 287) in Harrison and Exit 2 (Route 120) in North Castle on weekdays between Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Jan. 5, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The lane reductions will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each weekday and will allow crews to perform aerial cable replacement.

