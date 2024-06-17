Groundbreaking Held For 200-Unit Development In Harrison: Will Feature 5-Acre Open Space

The groundbreaking for a 200-unit luxury multifamily development in Harrison at 1 Webb Avenue was announced by its developer, The NRP Group, on Monday, June 17.

The project, located on a 10-acre site, will include 30 studio units, 75 one-bedroom units, and 84 two-bedroom residences and is located in close proximity to several major highways such as Interstates 287, 95, and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Each residence will feature contemporary finishes, in-unit laundry, and smart locks. A total of 5 percent of the units will be reserved for residents who earn 80 percent of the area's median income.

In addition to residences, the building will also offer amenities like a state-of-the-art gym, an indoor lounge area, a shared workspace with individual work pods, an indoor dining room, a commuter coffee lounge, and a kids' playroom.

The development will also be a haven for those who love spending time outdoors: five acres of the property will be set aside as open space that will include an outdoor walking trail system open to the public; a dog park; and a community garden operated by West Harrison-based nonprofit Our New Way Garden.

Two landscaped courtyards on the property will also include grill and lounge areas, a heated pool, and fire pits.

"We are thrilled to see this project move forward on a site we highly value for its natural beauty and ideal location," said Andrew Weisz, the president of the RPW Group which is partnering with The NRP Group on the development.

"Our partnership with The NRP Group is crucial to realizing our vision to honor the site’s potential and to provide quality homes that embrace indoor-outdoor living," Weisz added.

The project is expected to open in the fall of 2026.

