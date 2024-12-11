Employee Caught Stealing Student Medication At Middle School In Harrison: Officials

The theft occurred at Louis M. Klein Middle School in the Harrison Central School District, Superintendent Louis Wool informed families in a message sent on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Wool explained that missing doses of prescribed medication were discovered during routine monitoring and recording by nursing staff. After confirming the discrepancies, district officials collaborated with the Harrison Police Department to identify the employee responsible.

“The individual no longer has access to our schools, and we are cooperating fully with the Harrison Police Department,” Wool said.

Although Wool did not identify the employee, Assistant Principal Scott Spector's name has been removed from the school's website. However, Wool declined to confirm if Spector was involved.

Wool praised the district’s nursing staff for their “professional due diligence” in uncovering the missing medication and thanked the Harrison Police for their swift investigation.

While no students were involved in the incident, Wool assured families that the district is supporting any student who may be affected.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident,” Wool said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.