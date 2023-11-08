Election Day Results: Races In Harrison, North Castle Separated By Handful Of Votes

According to unofficial election results released by Westchester County, the supervisor races in both Harrison and North Castle have finished in a near dead heat.

In Harrison, the Republican candidate for Supervisor, Richard Dionisio, received 1,698 votes, only 19 more than his opponent, Democratic candidate Mark Jaffe, who received 1,679.

In North Castle, the race was even tighter, with the Democratic candidate for Supervisor, Joseph Rende, receiving 1,569 votes, just one more than his opponent, Republican candidate Barbara Digiacinto, who received 1,568.

According to county officials, all unofficial results are subject to error and some absentee votes may not be included in the totals.

