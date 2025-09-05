Driver Pulled From Wrecked Car After Rollover Crash On I-684 In Purchase

The crash happened in the southbound lanes in Purchase at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

First-arriving crews found that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters from Purchase, Port Chester, and White Plains then worked together to free the occupant, who was then taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Firefighters did not release information about the driver’s condition.

The incident was one of two rollover crashes that Purchase firefighters responded to on Labor Day and among five total calls that day.

