Driver Pulled From Wrecked Car After Rollover Crash On I-684 In Purchase

Emergency crews rescued a driver trapped in a rollover crash on Interstate 684 in Westchester this week. 

The crash happened on I-684 southbound in Purchase. 

 Photo Credit: Purchase Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me

The crash happened in the southbound lanes in Purchase at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, according to the Purchase Fire Department. 

First-arriving crews found that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters from Purchase, Port Chester, and White Plains then worked together to free the occupant, who was then taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Firefighters did not release information about the driver’s condition. 

The incident was one of two rollover crashes that Purchase firefighters responded to on Labor Day and among five total calls that day.

