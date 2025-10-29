Creepin' It Real: These Cities Are Best For Halloween In America, Report Says

A new report from WalletHub ranked Jersey City, Newark, New York City, Washington DC, and Boston among the top U.S. cities to celebrate Halloween this year.

The study compared the 100 largest U.S. cities using 20 metrics — from trick-or-treater friendliness and safety to costume stores per capita and party scene potential.

New York City took the No. 1 spot overall, followed closely by Jersey City at No. 2, which also ranked first in the country for trick-or-treater friendliness, WalletHub said. Boston landed at No. 8, while Newark came in at No. 10 overall and fifth for trick-or-treater friendliness.

Washington, D.C. rounded out the East Coast’s showing at No. 15.

According to WalletHub, the average U.S. household is expected to spend $114.45 on Halloween this year — totaling a whopping $13.1 billion nationwide on decorations, candy, and costumes.

Click here for the full study from WalletHub.

