Cops Crackdown On Illegal Parking At School In Harrison: 'Action Will Be Taken'

A police department is warning families that enforcement action will be taken against those who violate parking rules during student pick-up times at a Westchester elementary school. 

The enforcement action will take place on Mathews Street near Harrison Avenue Elementary School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The advisory, issued by Harrison Police on Wednesday, Jan. 22, highlighted the persistent problem of double parking and queuing on Mathews Street during dismissal times at Harrison Avenue Elementary School. 

According to the department, unattended vehicles blocking the road and occupied vehicles stopping in the roadway are causing significant traffic issues. These violations obstruct the normal flow of traffic and breach New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. 

"This has been an ongoing problem which affects quality of life of Mathews Street residents and could also prevent emergency vehicles from reaching the school or area residents," the department said.

"All are advised that this situation cannot continue, and enforcement action will be taken," police continued. 

