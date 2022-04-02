Recall Issued For Bluetooth Speakers Due To Fire Hazard

Thousands of high-end Bluetooth speakers are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that nearly 7,000 “SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) Bluetooth Speakers with Lithium-Ion Batteries” are being recalled due to concerns the battery can overheat and cause a fire.

According to CPSC, the speakers measure at 26.5-inches high, 17-inches wide, and 13-inches deep, and the recalled products have grill covers that are black, white, orange, red, or blue.

Officials said the potentially-hazardous batteries are removable from the speaker and connect through a slot on the side of the speaker, opposite the user interface.

Each speaker has a unique serial number printed in the slot-in compartment where the battery goes.

The speakers were sold nationwide online between November 2021 and February 2022 for approximately $1,000.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled speakers will be advised by the company, according to CPSC.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers, remove the battery and contact the firm to receive a new battery including shipping,” CPSC officials said. “SOUNDBOKS will provide free replacement lithium-ion batteries and a $100 credit toward purchases at SOUNDBOKS webshop, as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries according to federal and state regulations.”

