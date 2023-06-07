Brand-New Pizzeria Open For Business In Harrison

Table 13 Pizzeria, located in Harrison at 125 Halstead Ave., opened up for business in late April 2023 and has since begun winning over customers with its blend of signature and classic pizza pies, in addition to a variety of pasta dishes and sandwiches.

Those who stop by can treat themselves to more traditional pies such as Bianca and Margherita pizzas, or try tasting the "Harrison Square," which includes roasted tomato, basil, and stracciatella cheese.

Another pizza option unique to the eatery is the "Table 13 Signature Pizza," which is topped with either tomato and mozzarella, roasted veggies and mozzarella, or broccoli rabe, sausage, and mozzarella.

You don't even have to be in the mood for pizza to enjoy Table 13, as the restaurant also serves pasta dishes like linguini alfredo and spaghetti marinara; paninis such as eggplant parmigiana and steak, onions, and cheese; meat entrees such as chicken parmigiana, rib-eye cheeseburgers, and pork cutlet Milanese; and several salad options.

Just weeks after opening, the eatery has already received positive reviews from Yelp users.

"I loved every bite of this veggie pizza," wrote Helen P. of San Francisco in a five-star review, also adding, "This will be one of my go-to choices for sure."

As of now, the pizzeria is open every day of the week besides Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

