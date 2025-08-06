Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found With Massive Drug Cache After Weeks-Long Probe In Harrison: Cops

The arrests stem from separate incidents that took place on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16, culminating in the seizure of more than a kilogram of suspected cocaine, along with ecstasy, Xanax, and crack cocaine, Harrison Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The first arrest occurred on July 15, when 48-year-old Ida Lucas of White Plains was spotted in downtown Harrison. Officers conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle and, during a search, allegedly found a significant quantity of illegal drugs, including over 2.2 pounds of cocaine. Police also said they uncovered ecstasy pills, Xanax tablets, and a weapon in her possession.

Lucas was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

The following day, 56-year-old White Plains resident Erik Drago, described by police as Lucas’s boyfriend, was arrested after officers said they saw him driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. During the traffic stop, police found what appeared to be crack cocaine inside the vehicle, according to the department.

Drago was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Harrison Police Department processed both suspects, who are now awaiting court proceedings in Harrison Town Court.

