Black Bear Euthanized After Sightings in Densely Populated Harrison Neighborhood

A black bear spotted wandering through a densely populated part of Westchester was humanely euthanized by police after it repeatedly entered backyards in a residential neighborhood, authorities said. 

The black bear was first spotted at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Madison Street in West Harrison, police said. 

Ben Crnic
The incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, June 2, when the Harrison Police Department and a uniformed officer from the New York State Environmental Conservation Police responded to Columbus Avenue and Madison Street in West Harrison following reports of a bear sighting, the department announced on Tuesday morning, June 3. 

This was the second bear sighting of the day, following an earlier report near Sherman Avenue in West Harrison, police said. In that case, the bear retreated into the woods and did not pose an immediate threat, prompting a safety notification to the community, the New York State Environmental Conservation Police, and Preston School. 

During the later sighting, the bear had entered a densely populated section of Columbus Avenue, moving through the backyards of two-family homes with retaining walls, causing concern for public safety. Officers from both responding agencies attempted to keep the animal contained and encouraged it to return to the nearby wooded area. 

Despite repeated efforts, the bear remained on the move and was seen approaching front yards, increasing the danger to nearby residents, according to police. 

No Tranquilizer Support Available

The Environmental Conservation Police were reportedly unable to provide any assistance, including non-lethal options such as tranquilizing or trapping the bear. Harrison Police were also unsuccessful in securing tranquilization support from either Westchester County resources or private agencies.  

With no viable alternative and growing concerns about public safety, police made what they described as a “difficult decision” to humanely euthanize the bear on Columbus Avenue. The animal’s remains were later removed by the town’s contracted animal removal service. 

The Harrison Police Department said it will now explore training several officers in animal tranquilization and trapping in hopes of avoiding similar outcomes in the future. The department also plans to follow up with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regarding future support protocols.

