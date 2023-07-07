Beloved Restaurant Closes In Harrison After Nearly 30 Years: Remains Open For Private Events

Wellington's Grill, located in Harrison at 110 Halstead Ave., closed for dine-in, take-out, and delivery on Thursday, July 6 after 27 years in business, the owners announced.

The eatery will remain open, but only for private events such as bridal showers, retirement parties, funeral receptions, communions, and confirmations.

In a social media post, the owners thanked the business's past staff for their loyalty and "great memories."

No reason for the closure was given.

The announcement caused an outpouring of comments reflecting on their past visits to the grill.

"So sad to see this!!" wrote Christine D., who also added, "Don’t know where in Westchester we will ever get the BEST prime rib ever!!"

Dianne R. also mourned the loss in a comment.

"Thank you for always being a welcoming presence, for a great meal, and for all you've done for my family over the years. You'll be missed," she wrote.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.