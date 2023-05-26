61 New Officers Graduate From Westchester Police Academy: Here's Where They'll Serve

The 61 new officers graduated from the Westchester County Police Academy during a ceremony held on Friday, May 26 at the SUNY Purchase Performing Arts Center.

There, they received their diplomas before a packed audience, marking the end of a rigorous 21 weeks of training that required them to master the physical and academic demands of the academy.

County Executive George Latimer, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, and Acting Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor all congratulated the graduates and remarked on their futures.

"We send you out into the community to do something a majority of people can’t do," Latimer said, adding, "We thank you for the service you will provide to your communities and the people of Westchester.”

The new recruits will now be sent to the following Hudson Valley departments:

Westchester County PD: Jake Barbara, Christopher Duffy, Matthew Laccetti, Sean MacDonald, Francisca Menaez, Tyler Smith, Brian Walsh;

Bronxville PD: Kevin Iglesias;

Carmel PD: Matthew Valente;

East Fishkill PD: Jason Bailey, Duresa Berisha;

Eastchester PD: Daniel Krippel, Nicholas Scala, Michael Schur;

Greenburgh PD: Tyler Weir;

Lewisboro PD: Charles Mule;

Mamaroneck Village PD: John Paul;

Mount Pleasant PD: Michael Theriault;

Mount Vernon PD: Angeline Ballesteros, Virginie Beauvoir, Jimmy Bosque, Kyren Braunskill, Brian Familia, John Fiumefreddo, Brandi Mason, Sheila Miller, Alphonse Piliero, Michael Sabatino, Liridone Tetaj, Maximillian Ward, Ra-Mel Williamson;

New Rochelle PD: Juan Santiago;

Ossining PD: Robert Cregier, Christian Mosqueda;

Port Chester PD: Michael Guerrero, Alan Novoa;

Rye Brook PD: Amber Meagher;

Scarsdale PD: Ainsley Brown, Anthony Gallindo;

White Plains PD: Martin Loane, Joseph Maniscalco, Amanda Patterson, Kaitlyn Scully, Anthony Volpe;

Yonkers PD: Faith Anker, Nicholas Antenucci, Faith Berry, Jean Cabral, Julio Castillo, Keven Cochran, Robert Gebo, Sharnel Hill, Jeffrey Knanishu, Kendell Luquis, Joseph Nolan, Vincenzo Pullano, Timothy Riordan, Tiffany Roman, Angelique Sarro;

Yorktown PD: Gino Argiro.

