4 Nabbed In BMW Stolen From Impound Yard While Driving In Harrison: Police

Four people face a variety of charges after they were caught on a Westchester roadway in a stolen BMW that had been taken from an impound yard, police said. 

The stolen BMW was found on Westchester Avenue in Harrison, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
The arrests resulted from an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 29 around 10:30 p.m., when Harrison Police were alerted of a stolen BMW X5 that was driving north on the Hutchinson River Parkway, the department announced on Saturday, Sept. 2. 

Officers also learned that the vehicle had been associated with a crime involving a firearm and that it had been allegedly stolen from a New York City Police Department impound yard, police said.

Shortly after learning of the stolen vehicle, Harrison Police Officer Joseph Ader positioned himself in an area where he would be able to intercept the car. He soon saw it driving on Westchester Avenue and pulled the vehicle over. 

Once backup from other officers arrived, police were able to take the vehicle's four occupants into custody. 

All four suspects, whose names were not released, now face numerous charges, including two felonies and four misdemeanors that include a charge for possession of cocaine and a weapons offense for possession of a switchblade knife. 

Additionally, one of the suspects was held on a fugitive from justice charge and is now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, police said. 

