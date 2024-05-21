Partly Cloudy 62°

SHARE

Hartsdale's Pizza Domo Closes, Now Up For Sale

Much to the chagrin of those who frequented it, a well-praised pizzeria in Westchester has closed. 

Pizza Domo in Hartsdale has closed.

Pizza Domo in Hartsdale has closed.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave., closed its doors and put up a "for sale" sign as of Saturday, May 18. 

The eatery had served a wide variety of pies with plenty of toppings, including buffalo chicken, meat lovers, and the "Gran Mama's" pizza with mozzarella, garlic, basil, and parmesan. 

The pizza had been so well-received that the restaurant had collected plenty of five-star reviews on its Yelp page, including a write-up by Fran L. of Hartsdale written after their closure: "Miss you guys you are the best...The pizza I'm told is outstanding and can't wait for you to come back." 

The pizzeria's owners did not reveal more information about the closure. 

The eatery's demise prompted several disappointed comments on social media.

"I'm very sad. Always pleasant and great to chat with," wrote Angela C. in one Facebook post. 

"Oh no, they were my favorite!" commented Stacie C. 

to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE