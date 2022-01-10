Weekend Washout: Rain, Wind From Ian Arrives In Northeast, With Chance For Thunderstorms

Rain and wind from Ian have spread to the Northeast with a weekend washout in store for much of the region.

The rainfall began overspreading southern parts of the Northeast in the predawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 1, and became steady after daybreak. (See the first image above.)

While most of the Northeast will see rainfall at times Saturday (see the second image above from AccuWeather.com), the steadiest, heaviest rain is expected in the New York City tristate area, where "a widespread 1 to 2 inches are now expected," the National Weather Service said.

"At this time, the bulk of the rain looks to fall Saturday and Saturday night," the weather service noted.

For projected rainfall amounts on Saturday in the tristate area, click on the third image above from the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour are expected on a raw day with high temperatures in the upper 50s Saturday.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible on Saturday, mainly in the early afternoon.

Sunday, Oct. 2 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of around 60 degrees and a 50-50 chance for rain at times during the day.

The blustery conditions will continue on Sunday, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

More rain is possible at times Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning, Oct. 3.

It will remain mostly cloudy on Monday, but will be dry for most of the day, with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Winds will remain strong with gusts of 20 mph or more.

There will be gradual clearing overnight Monday into Tuesday, Oct. 4, leading to a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 60s.

