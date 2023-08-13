Underground Power Lines: Hartsdale Street To Be Part Of Test To Reduce Outages

The test, which will be run by Con Edison, will be conducted on Birchwood Lane and part of Richard Terrace in Hartsdale, where underground wires will be installed, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Friday, Aug. 11.

The work to install the underground lines is planned to begin in September and end in March 2024, Feiner added.

The installation comes after a string of complaints from Westchester elected officials, including Feiner, detailing concerns about frequent power outages in the county.

Feiner said he is satisfied that Con Edison is attempting to figure out ways to prevent these outages.

"I am grateful that progress is being made," he said.

As Con Edison prepares to install the lines, they will send letters to residents of Birchwood Lane and Richard Terrace in preparation, Feiner said, also urging residents to support the project.

"If this experiment works and if placing wires underground makes sense --we could have fewer outages in the future and when there are outages they will be for fewer hours/days. I feel that our voices are being heard," Feiner said.

