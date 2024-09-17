Truck Backs Into House In Ardsley

The crash happened on Monday, Sept. 16 around 12:30 p.m., when a truck backed into a house in Ardsley, according to the Hartsdale Fire Department.

Soon after the collision, crews from the Hartsdale, Greenville, and Fairview Fire Departments responded to the residence to shore the building before removing the truck.

Once several struts were placed in the damaged home, the truck was removed. More permanent wooden shores were then built to replace the struts, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

