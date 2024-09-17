A Few Clouds 77°

Truck Backs Into House In Ardsley

A house had to be stabilized after a truck slammed into it in Westchester. 

The scene of the collision. 

 Photo Credit: Hartsdale Fire Department
The crash happened on Monday, Sept. 16 around 12:30 p.m., when a truck backed into a house in Ardsley, according to the Hartsdale Fire Department. 

Soon after the collision, crews from the Hartsdale, Greenville, and Fairview Fire Departments responded to the residence to shore the building before removing the truck. 

Once several struts were placed in the damaged home, the truck was removed. More permanent wooden shores were then built to replace the struts, firefighters said. 

No injuries were reported. 

