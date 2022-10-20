Busy Exit on I-287 In Elmsford To Close For Paving

Contact Us
An exit on I-287 in Westchester will close soon for paving work.
An exit ramp on a much-used Westchester highway will close soon to allow for roadwork. 

The I-287 westbound ramp to Exit 2 ((State Route 9A) in Elmsford will close on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 a.m., and reopen on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m., according to the New York Department of Transportation. 

The closure is to allow for roadway paving work to be completed. 

Commuters will be able to take a detour using Exit 1 (State Route 119) to State Route 9A as an alternate route, officials said. 

