Traffic Slowdowns Expected On Saw Mill River Parkway In Greenburgh: Here's When

The traffic slowdowns will occur on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Greenburgh on weeknights beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 15 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Closures are scheduled for:

The southbound lanes of the parkway between Exit 22 (Interstate 287) and Exit 21 (Route 119);

The northbound lanes between Exit 20 (Interstate 87) and Exit 23 (Old Saw Mill River Road).

Motorists traveling on these sections of the parkway should expect delays.

The slowdowns will allow for construction work, officials said.

