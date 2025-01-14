Traffic, Safety Changes Planned For Sprain Parkway, Nearby Road In Greenburgh

The initiative includes significant upgrades to Dobbs Ferry Road and the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The planned changes, presented at a Town Board meeting by Planning Commissioner Garrett Duquesne, include:

Realigning the southbound Sprain Brook Parkway on-ramp to align with the existing southbound off-ramp for better traffic flow;

Installing a new traffic signal at the intersection for improved safety;

Expanding the southbound Sprain Brook Parkway off-ramp from one lane to three lanes to alleviate congestion.

The NYSDOT ramp realignment project is currently in the design and bidding phase, expected to take 18 to 24 months. Construction on the realignment could begin as early as late 2026 or 2027, Feiner said.

Additionally, the developer of the former Elmwood Country Club has agreed to donate 14.2 acres of land to expand East Rumbrook Park. The land, located adjacent to Dobbs Ferry Road, will include a new entrance constructed by the developer, replacing the existing one. The developer will contribute $700,000 toward the new driveway’s construction, with the Town of Greenburgh matching this amount.

As for the rest of the former Elmwood Country Club site, it is now approved for a 113-unit one-family conservation subdivision. Environmental cleanup and site work is expected to begin this year, Feiner said.

"This partnership between the Town, Developer, and NYSDOT represents a strong commitment to making the Dobbs Ferry Road corridor safer for all residents," Feiner wrote on Tuesday.

