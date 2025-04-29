Sprain Brook Hit-Run Crash: Police Seek Help In Finding Suspect In Elmsford (Update)

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, near mile marker 9.4 in Elmsford, as Daily Voice reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one vehicle rear-ended another, causing the second car to crash and leaving its driver seriously injured. The injured driver was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, police said.

In an update issued on Monday evening, April 28, police announced that investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at 914-742-6057 and reference case number RMS# NY2500356057.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

