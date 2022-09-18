These Westchester Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Multiple Hudson Valley schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients annually.

The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.

The following Westchester County schools were named winners:

Rockland County school Nanuet Senior High School was also a recipient of the award.

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.

