School Bus Crash On I-287 In Greenburgh Sends 2 Passengers To Hospital

A morning rush hour crash involving three vehicles, including a school bus, sent two people to the hospital in Westchester County. 

The crash scene on I-287 East near Exit 5 in Greenburgh. 

 Photo Credit: 511NY
Ben Crnic
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Friday, May 9, on Interstate 287 eastbound near Exit 5 in Greenburgh, according to New York State Police.

Investigators say a Honda, driven by a 34-year-old White Plains woman, was traveling in the right lane when she was hit from behind by a bus, driven by a 66-year-old Bronx man.

Moments later, the bus was struck from behind by a third vehicle driven by a 40-year-old White Plains man, police said.

Two passengers on the bus were taken to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation. No other injuries were reported. 

According to scanner reports, one of the passengers hospitalized was a child. Police have not yet confirmed this. 

Police did not announce any charges in connection to the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

