Rest Stop: New Service Area With Eateries Opens On NY Thruway In Ardsley

The new Ardsley Service Area, located on Interstate 87 northbound in Ardsley between Exit 6A (Yonkers Toll Gantry) and Exit 7 (Ardsley), is now open to commuters in need of a pit stop, the New York Thruway Authority announced on Thursday, June 8.

In addition to giving commuters a place to park and stretch their legs, the new service center also includes a Starbucks coffee shop and a Chick-fil-A fast food eatery.

Additionally, an Applegreen convenience store is open inside the new building as well.

A video released by the Thruway Authority on social media shows the redesigned interior of the building as well as the new restaurants.

The location is the seventh new service area in the state to open as part of the Thruway Authority's $450 million Service Area Redesign and Redevelopment Project, which also saw new service areas open in:

Indian Castle;

Chittenango;

Junius Ponds;

Iroquois;

Clifton Springs;

Plattekill.

According to Thruway officials, the project was funded completely through a public-private partnership, and no toll or tax dollars were used.

When the project is completed, 23 out of the state's 27 Thruway service areas are expected to have their restaurant buildings rebuilt.

