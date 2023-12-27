Renovated Hartsdale Train Station Includes New Elevator, Heated Seating Area

The renovations have been made by the MTA to the Hartsdale Train Station, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Monday, Dec. 25.

According to Feiner, the main update to the station is a new elevator that residents have been requesting for years.

"I wrote numerous letters to Metro North over the years seeking the elevator and am thrilled that it is finally operating," Feiner said, adding, "The elevators on both sides of the bridge are beautiful and will make commuting so much easier for the disabled, the elderly, parents with children who use strollers."

Feiner also called the renovation a "major quality of life improvement."

As part of the MTA's Christmas gift to Hartsdale residents and commuters, the station now also features a heated seating area on the bridge over the tracks, Feiner said.

"A great holiday present from Metro North to commuters, Hartsdale residents and everyone who takes the train to or from the station," Feiner said.

