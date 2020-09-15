Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SCARSDALE, N.Y. — A property at 80 Deerhurst Road in Scarsdale is listed at $1,300,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, September 13 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6067624
  • 3306 Square Feet
  • 0.33 acres
  • Built in 1989
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $21,731
  • School District: Yonkers

