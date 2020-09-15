SCARSDALE, N.Y. — A property at 80 Deerhurst Road in Scarsdale is listed at $1,300,000.
Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, September 13 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
Details of this listing:
- Type: Property
- MLS ID: H6067624
- 3306 Square Feet
- 0.33 acres
- Built in 1989
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- 1 Half Bath
- Estimated Taxes: $21,731
- School District: Yonkers
Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Douglas Elliman - Armonk
Tel: 914-273-1001
402 Main Street, Suite 1, Armonk, NY 10504