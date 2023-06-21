Popular Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location In Hartsdale

Lefteris Gyro Taverna, with locations across the county, opened up its latest spot this spring, this one in Hartsdale at 149 South Central Ave.

Lefteris' other establishments are in Tarrytown, Mount Kisco, and Pleasantville.

Earlier Report: Popular Greek Restaurant Going Strong With Four Westchester Locations

The eatery has over 400 five-star reviews on Yelp citing its friendly service, affordable prices, and delicious plates.

Reviewer Anthony M., of New York City, wrote that Lefteris serves the “best Greek food I’ve had and VERY affordable.”

“Let me say this was the best avgolemono soup I've had, and the best Greek salad I've had as well.”

Steve L., of Pennsylvania, agreed, saying, “Run, don't walk, to Lefteris Gryro…everything ordered was superb.”

Among the eatery’s offerings are salads, soups, gyros (of course), and souvlaki – all of which have diners raving.

“Words really can't describe my love for this restaurant,” wrote Yelp reviewer Steph H. of Baltimore. “Literally the best Greek salad I've had and I am Greek so that's a compliment!”

She praised Lefteris’ “quality” ingredients and has thoroughly enjoyed every dish she’s eaten.

“The octopus is great, and so is the spanakopita…Tzatziki is fire…The dandelion greens were so healthy I could feel [it] change my body at a cellular level…I've literally never gone here and been disappointed.”

The newest location appears to be no different.

Facebook user Andrea Rafael posted a picture of the tasty spread she ordered at the Hartsdale Lefteris, telling a friend who commented that the food is, as it seems to be at all locations, “great.”

Lefteris Gyro Taverna is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

