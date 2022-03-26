Edgemont Store Worker Accused Of Selling Item Containing THC To Minor

A Westchester store worker has been charged with allegedly selling tobacco and THC products to a minor during a sting operation.

The incident took place in Edgemont at the Scarsdale Smoke Shop on Thursday, March 24.

During an operation, conducted by the Greenburgh Police Drug and Alcohol Task Force, a minor who was working with police, entered the store located at 455 Central Park Ave., and purchased an electronic cigarette containing nicotine and a THC cartridge, said Sgt. Sean Hagan of the Greenburgh Police.

The employee that sold the products, 27-year-old Mohammed Hauter, address not provided, was arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with a child and criminal sale of cannabis.

Hauter was released and issued a desk appearance ticket.

