Photos: Over 30 People, Including Children, Rescued From Flooding Amid Storm In Greenburgh

Between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, July 14, officers responded to a surge of storm-related emergencies across the town. According to Captain Michael Muesser, police carried out multiple rescues, including from basement apartments that were actively flooding.

Residents were pulled from submerged vehicles and inundated properties as torrential rainfall overwhelmed storm drains and roadways. Police utilized rescue equipment and special operations vehicles to reach stranded individuals in rapidly rising water.

Key locations where rescues took place included:

Route 119 under Knollwood Road;

The intersection of Hayes Street and Lamont Avenue in Elmsford;

Knollwood Road near Westchester Community College.

Photos shared by the department show officers wading through deep floodwaters, helping people to safety in the rain-soaked conditions.

The powerful storm dumped several inches of rain in a matter of hours, leading to flash flooding across much of Westchester County and closures of several major parkways.

The severe weather also brought the threat of lightning, which struck a building at the Hudson National Golf Club in Croton-on-Hudson on Monday evening.

