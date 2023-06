The two winning Take 5 tickets were sold for the drawing on Wednesday evening, May 31, and were both worth $18,197, according to New York Lottery.

The two tickets were sold at the following locations:

The A-Plus store in Hartsdale at 17 North Central Ave.;

The Vista Market in South Salem located at 469 Smithridge Rd.

Take-5 drawings are televised twice a day at both 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

