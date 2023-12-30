Officials To Study Flood-Prone Area In Greenburgh, Provide Recommendations For Prevention

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be commencing a study of the flood-prone Saw Mill River watershed in April 2024, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The study, which is being undertaken by "expert consultants" and will come at no cost to local municipalities, is part of the DEC's Resilient NY program and will try to find ways to reduce flood risk in the watershed.

According to Feiner, the study is necessary, as the river floods "every time there is a heavy rain or even moderate rain," he said.

The first part of the process will entail engagements with community members to find out which specific areas are most prone to flooding. Once the study is done, community stakeholders will then have a chance to look over the draft reports and provide additional comments and guidance, Feiner said.

The study's finalized reports can then be used to guide local officials on specific projects and actions that would make vulnerable areas more resistant to flooding, Feiner added, also saying that the reports can be used by lawmakers to obtain federal and state grants to support flood mitigation projects.

"It's my hope that we will be provided with recommendations for short-term and longer-term action steps the town can take to address this decades-long problem," Feiner said.

In addition to the Saw Mill River watershed, similar studies will also be conducted on the Mamaroneck and Sheldrake Rivers in Westchester, according to the DEC.

