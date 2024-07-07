Expected Completion Date Announced For Years-Long Bridge Repair Project In Greenburgh

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, construction activity on the Ardsley Road Bridge over the Sprain Brook Parkway, which has been under repair for four years, will be completed by May 2025.

The project to repair the New York State-owned bridge has been "one of the longest construction projects on any bridge in the region," Feiner said on Thursday, July 4.

According to Andre Greaves-Burrows, the Engineer-in-Charge of the New York State Department of Transportation Hudson Valley division, the project's current schedule has work on the bridge's north side completed by early October 2024.

The south side will then be finished by May of the following year, Greaves-Burrows added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.