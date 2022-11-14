Greenburgh Elementary School Teacher Sr. Pastor Quincy Wright Left A Lasting Legacy

Long time Westchester County educator, Sr. Pastor, and retired Master Teacher Quincy Wright recently passed on September 30, 2022 after a long terminal illness.

Sr. Pastor Quincy Wright taught fifth and sixth graders tirelessly for over 20 years at his alma mater RJ Bailey Elementary School in Greenburgh. His Home-going service was a celebration of life, and many traveled far and wide to pay respect to an “Effective Communicator” known for his practical and dynamic teaching style.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their condolences and strong support during this time. You may reach the family at: P.O. Box 1733, Marion, SC 29571. You can find the full obituary online at Smith Funeral Home.

