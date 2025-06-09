Nysp Trooper Loses Control, Hits Car On I-87 In Failed Traffic Stop Attempt In Greenburgh

The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. on Friday, June 6, on I-87 northbound in the town of Greenburgh, according to New York State Police.

Investigators say the trooper was trying to pull over a speeding vehicle when he lost control of his patrol car, drifted into the middle lane, and struck the rear of a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 49-year-old Nassau County woman from Westbury.

Both the trooper and the Westbury woman were taken to Westchester Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. The woman was transported by Elmsford EMS, while the trooper was brought in by Ardsley EMS.

State Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to contact Troop T Communications at 1-800-842-2233. No charges or citations were detailed by police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.