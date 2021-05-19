Recall Issued For Popular Canned Soup Product

Kraft Heinz Foods is recalling thousands of pounds of soup product that was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide that could potentially get people sick.

The Iowa-based company announced it is recalling approximately 13,504 pounds of a frozen foodservice soup product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Officials said that the product subject to recall contains milk and eggs, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen soup product was produced on Oct. 7, 2020, and include:

Four-pound tubs containing “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with a “Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup” label with lot code LD28120FT1 on the label.

The product was distributed in 16-pound cases labeled as “Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup” with lot code LD28120FT1. It also bears the establishment number “EST. 15818A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to FSIS, the issue was discovered after the firm received food service customer complaints that the product labeled as vegetable beef and barley condensed soup contained minestrone condensed soup.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions or illnesses from consumers eating the product.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and institutions,” officials stated. “These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

