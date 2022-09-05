Contact Us
NY Student Among 2 Dead In Mass Shooting At Virginia College Party: Reports

Cecilia Levine
5000 Killam Ave, Norfolk, VA.
5000 Killam Ave, Norfolk, VA.

A pre-nursing major from New York and 25-year-old man were identified as the two people killed in a mass shooting at a party that left five others wounded near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia around midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, according to multiple reports.

Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student, and Zabre Miller, age 25, both died in the incident on the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, according to NBC News and Norfolk State University.

The university identified McKnight as a native of New York in a statement on the incident, but did not include the precise location in New York.

The incident happened about 12 minutes from the Norfolk State campus, and three minutes from Old Dominion. 

The shooting is believed to have started with a fight, NBC News says citing local police.

