NY Awards $500K To Restore Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters In Greenburgh

A municipality in Westchester County has been given half a million dollars to restore a historical site that once played a crucial role during the Revolutionary War.

The town of Greenburgh has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the state of New York to restore the Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters at 425 Ridge Rd., according to an announcement by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner from Sunday, Dec. 18.

The site was once the residence where The Comte de Rochambeau commanded the French-American encampment that aided the Continental Army in 1781 during the Revolutionary War, according to Greenburgh officials.

Together with George Washington, Rochambeau commanded over 9,000 troops, who all lived and camped in Greenburgh in 1781 while spying on the British and planning the war's final battle, Greenburgh officials said.

The $500,000 that will go towards restoring the site is the second grant that Greenburgh has received for the effort, as they were also given a $600,000 grant that is funding the current construction of the house.

Work currently underway on the residence includes roof restoration and temporary shoring, Feiner said, also saying that additional work is planned for 2023.

The ultimate plan is for the site to be fully restored before the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, and fully open the house to the public as a museum, according to Feiner.

"This house will become a museum that will be appreciated by students, tourists, and Greenburgh residents for generations to come," Feiner said, also reminding people that the house played a "critical role" in the Revolutionary War.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.